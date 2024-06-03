Eric Bischoff Says These AEW Stars Don't Deserve To Be In Prime Time

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has voiced his displeasure about one particular match from AEW Double or Nothing 2024. While speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff said he hated the AEW Women's World Championship match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb – two women he believes aren't ready to be on prime time television, despite the fact that they are two of the most experienced members of the AEW women's division.

"Neither one of them deserved to be in prime time yet," Bischoff said. "I'm so sick of hearing 'Where the best wrestle.' I get it, it's a branding statement. I had 'Where the big boys play,' WWE has that 'Then, now, forever' or whatever. I get it, nothing wrong with it. But man, you're drawing attention and making an awful bold statement; you've got people out there that really shouldn't be — aren't ready yet for prime time television, more or less pay-per-view. That match was horrible, and Toni Storm's got a great character, she really does, she's got a handle on her character. She has a lot of potential, but she is not ready for a match like this. That match was sloppy as f**k."

Storm retained her championship at Double or Nothing, taking her current reign as champion past the six months mark, as well as overtaking Jamie Hayter's reign with the title to have the third longest reign in the title's history, only being surpassed by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida's first reign.

