Former WCW Valet Says She Dated AEW's Jim Ross: 'He's Rocked My World'

In 2017, AEW announcer Jim Ross tragically lost his wife after 24 years of marriage. Since then, Ross has been mum about his personal relationships, but new details have emerged about a former colleague from his WCW days with whom he may have found time to reconnect with in the period following Jan's passing. Former WWE valet Missy Hyatt was a guest on "Cafe de Rene" with Rene Dupree, where she dropped a bombshell about her and the legendary announcer.

"Me and Jim dated for a couple of years," Hyatt revealed. "About two years after his wife passed away, we dated for almost two years. So, yeah. I rocked his world. [And] he's rocked my world." Dupree and his co-hosts sat in stunned silence for several seconds as they absorbed the information.

It's unclear when Ross and Hyatt first crossed paths, but it's likely that it was when both worked for Bill Watts' Oklahoma-based Universal Wrestling Federation sometime in the mid-80s. That company was later sold to Jim Crockett Promotions, which later became WCW, where the pair were often used as commentators and on-screen personalities during TV tapings and pay-per-view events.

Missy Hyatt had a very brief run in WWE when she was brought in to do a series of "Piper's Pit" style interview shows called "Missy's Manor." Hyatt ultimately felt the segments were not for her, and she left shortly thereafter to return to Jim Crockett Promotions.

