Vince Russo Rants At AEW President Tony Khan: 'I Want My Royalty Fees'

Former WWE, WCW and TNA writer Vince Russo had unloaded on Tony Khan. Speaking on his podcast "The Brand," Russo went into detail about wanting royalty fees from Khan, declaring that the AEW President uses material that he came up with over 25 years ago. He also explained that it shouldn't be surprising that Khan is having difficulty locking down a new television deal with Warner Brothers Discovery.

"Tony Khan, I want my royalty fees. Do you hear me bro? Because now, now, bro after everything else failed, bro. After actually believing that people care about fake wrestling matches and finishes to fake fights and a star system and match quality, bro. And where has that gotten you? I'll tell you, bro. It looks like it may have cost you a renewal with WBD... Now word on the street is, oh, you're a little disappointed in the negotiations with WBD. Really, bro? When for five years people like me have been telling you, 'Stop listening to Meltzer, bro.' That is not what the mass audience wants. Stop playing to the minority."

Russo continued to criticize Khan for listening to Dave Meltzer and pointed out "AEW Dynamite's" decline in viewership over the last five years, explaining that Khan shouldn't be shocked about television negations going south.

"That show started, bro, with 1.4 million viewers, bro. That's where Dynamite started and you are at half of that after five years and you're disappointed? Disappointed in the negotiations? What do you think, bro, they should be knocking down your door for losing half of the audience?"

