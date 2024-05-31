Former WWE Talent Gable Steveson Signs With NFL Team

After his professional wrestling pursuit resulted in him being released from WWE earlier this month, Gable Steveson is now headed down a different athletic avenue, specifically to the National Football League. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Steveson has inked a standard three-year rookie contract with the Buffalo Bills, with whom he is expected to play on the defensive line. Despite having no prior experience in the NFL, or football in general, Steveson seems excited to test himself in a new physical environment.

"I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football," Steveson told ESPN. "I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [GM] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity."

Prior to signing with the Bills, Steveson participated in a training session with the team at Highmark Stadium in mid-May. Taking note of his background in Olympic and collegiate wrestling, Bills head coach Sean McDermott reportedly believes that Steveson can make an impact for the Bills, particularly as a defensive lineman. With Steveson coming aboard, Schefter further reports (via X) that the Bills have let go of punter Matt Haack.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 275-pounds, Steveson initially joined WWE in September 2021. The following year, he appeared on the grand stage of WrestleMania 38, notably nailing Chad Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex. Steveson's first official in-ring appearance materialized in a singles match against Baron Corbin at the 2023 "WWE NXT" The Great American Bash event. Steveson continued to wrestle on "NXT" live events and in "WWE SmackDown" dark matches until February 2024, three months before he was reportedly released for not living up to the company's expectations.