AEW's Will Ospreay Has Golf Cart Encounter With Harrison Ford At Warner Bros. Studios

Before defending his AEW International Championship on "AEW Collision," Will Ospreay almost had a legitimate collision with one of Hollywood's most legendary figures. On Friday, Ospreay, along with his real-life girlfriend Alex Windsor, traveled to Burbank, California for a private tour of the Warner Bros. Studios. Amidst the excitement, though, Ospreay momentarily forgot to check his surroundings, resulting in a near-crash with the award-winning actor Harrison Ford, who was cruising through the complex on a golf cart.

Advertisement

"Today myself & Mrs was incredibly blessed to be treated to a private tour in [Warner Bros. Studios]," Ospreay wrote on Instagram. "It was one of the best days out I've ever had! Nearly got ran over by Harrison Ford in a golf cart levels of good. Biggest shoutout to one of my best buds [Farbod Esnaashari] for hooking it up! You're the F'N man bruv. Thank you for such an incredible time!!"

In addition to the vehicular encounter with Ford, Ospreay and Winsdor continued their tour with stops at the sets of "Big Bang Theory" and "Friends," the latter of which included a look at the Central Perk coffeehouse. The duo also visited an exhibit showcasing a series of DC superheroes, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Flash.

Advertisement

After a successful outing at Warner Bros. Studios, Ospreay headed about two hours east for Saturday's episode of "Collision" in Palm Desert, California. There, successfully defended his newly-won AEW International Championship against Kyle O'Reilly. Earlier in the week, Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match that ensured him a shot at the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.