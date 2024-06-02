Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Brooks Jensen Following Cryptic Social Media Posts

Brooks Jensen had the wrestling world worried about his employment when he added his booking email to his bio on social media, often a sign that a wrestler has been let go from WWE and can take independent bookings once again. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Brooks is still with the company as far as any sources can tell and appears taking a method approach to his new character.

Jensen is reportedly working a new angle in "NXT," which saw him recently kicked out of an NXT Live event in Tampa, FL. Jensen was said to be sitting in a previously occupied seat, holding a "Bret would've booked this better" sign, a reference to NXT Lead Creative Shawn Michael's longtime WWE rival. Jensen has also been sneaking into the audience at tapings of WWE NXT Lvl Up, which has been noted on social media as of late. The new storyline is TV-bound, though no word on when it will begin playing into the televised product. The storyline is reportedly similar to Grayson Waller's previous feud with Shawn Michaels. A source also told Fightful that Jensen was one of the most hardworking wrestlers they'd encountered in the wrestling industry.

Jensen had previously been in a tag team with Josh Briggs, but the two men decided to go their own ways in recent weeks, as Briggs has been in pursuit of WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. His father is former WWE, AJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH star Bull Buchanan.