Second Generation WWE Star Brooks Jensen Appears To Signal His Departure From NXT

On the December 26 episode of "WWE NXT," the trio of Josh Briggs, Fallon Henley, and Brooks Jensen mutually agreed to part ways in an effort to respectively establish themselves as singles competitors. Unfortunately for Jensen, while Henley and Briggs have made notable strides in their pursuits, he has disappeared from WWE television. Amidst his absence, Jensen now appears to be signaling his departure from "NXT."

Thursday morning, Jensen pointed out that he had recently updated his X (formerly Twitter) bio, which now reads "Booking info: Buchwrestle01@gmail.com." This particular development suggests that Jensen may have exited WWE, and is now available for bookings outside of the company. There is no word on if this move is legitimate or merely a part of a storyline.

Jensen's updated bio message was preceded by more cryptic social media posts, one of which hinted that he no longer trains at the WWE Performance Center. "When I use to train at the @wwe Performance Center there was one guy I could always go to seek advice from and that was [Steve Corino]," Jensen wrote alongside a photograph of him and WWE PC coach Steve Corino. "You'll always not only be a coach to me but a second father so with that being said! Happy Birthday sir!!!!"

In another tweet, Jensen reacted to recent comments made by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who raised questions about the aforementioned split between Jensen, Briggs, and Henley. Furthermore, Meltzer noted that Jensen had "disappeared off the face of the earth." In response, Jensen wrote "You can talk about it on my Dark Side of The Ring," referring to the dramatic wrestling documentary series.

Jensen, son of former WWE World Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan, last wrestled on the March 12 episode of "NXT" in a losing effort to NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.