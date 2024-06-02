Minimum Salary For WWE Main Roster Stars Reportedly Revealed

With the amount of money being thrown around in professional wrestling, how much of the pie do the performers get for putting their bodies on the line? According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE main roster stars make a minimum of $350,000 per year. Of course, the salary for performers further up the card is a lot more, with many of WWE's main event stars earning seven figures on a yearly basis. Furthermore, the minimum salary rate doesn't include things like royalties and merchandise sales.

The revelation of the minimum WWE salary has caused something of a debate on social media, as the flat rate has certainly got fans thinking that WWE main roster talent are living the high life earning such a hefty sum. "Talk about taking care of your talent," @Pankow90 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.

However, there are others who believe that WWE should be paying their talent much more than $350,000 given their status as independent contractors. "it's still not enough. hotel, per diem, food, travel, health insurance, taxes, and investments, still comes out of their pockets," @crosbyt123 added.

It's highly likely that some WWE performers are set to earn much more than the $350,000 minimum salary over the next few years given how many contracts are set to expire in the near future. As of this writing, Ricochet's WWE deal is reportedly set to expire, and it's believed that Chad Gable and Natalya's contracts are almost up as well. Hopefully, they'll all get a boost in pay with new contracts if they choose to stay with the company.

