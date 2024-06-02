Dana White Discusses How UFC And WWE Work Together Following Merger

UFC President Dana White has opened up about how closely he and his company have worked with WWE since joining forces under the TKO Group Holdings umbrella. UFC owners Endeavor merged the MMA organization with WWE to form TKO in 2023, causing some people to wonder if there would be more crossover between both promotions. However, White explained at the UFC 302 post-show press conference that hasn't been much collaborating between the entities.

"It's very separate. I haven't worked with them at all," White said. "I do what I do and they do what they do. They're using some of the people from my team to help them in different areas business-wise but as far as putting on live events, WWE is very good at what they do and we're very good at what we do, and that's about as far as it goes with me."

White is open to letting some of his fighters perform in WWE, with UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis being an example of someone who would love to crossover into the world of professional wrestling. The UFC President has even said that he didn't have a problem with it before TKO was formed, with this being evident when White watched Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 34 from the crowd.

There have been some sporadic instances of cross-promotion between the UFC and WWE as of late. Michael Chandler was seen at ringside on an episode of "WWE Raw," where he called out Conor McGregor ahead of their fight at UFC 303. Elsewhere, WWE Superstars like Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton have both been shown sitting at cageside at UFC 290 and UFC on ESPN 56.

