Jordynne Grace Says This TNA Star Wants To Work With WWE NXT

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace got people talking with her shocking arrival on the May 28 edition of "WWE NXT," including some of her colleagues who had no clue about her pending arrival. Now that the cat is out of the bag, has anyone approached Grace about potentially making their way to WWE?

During a recent interview with Fightful, Grace revealed that one major TNA star has approached her about appearing in WWE. However, it's someone who might have spoiled the surprise had she told them about it.

"The only message I got about that was Moose," Grace said. "He called me and he was like, 'Why didn't you tell me? Why didn't you tell me you were doing this?' And I was like, 'Moose you have the biggest mouth out of anyone I know. That would have gone out five minutes after I told you.' He was like, 'You should tell Shawn Michaels that I want to come over,' I was like 'I'll go ahead and do that Moose.'"

Speculation as to whether any WWE stars will appear in TNA has only intensified over the past few days, especially after Grace revealed that she will be hosting an open challenge for her TNA Knockouts Championship at the Against All Odds event on June 14. There is every chance that Grace will be walking into Against All Odds as a double champion as she is set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground on June 9. WWE fans will get a chance to see see what Grace is made of in a one-on-one setting on the June 4 edition of "NXT" as she is set to face Stevie Turner.

