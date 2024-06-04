Tommy Dreamer Suggests Longshot Opponent For Mercedes Mone At AEW All In

Mercedes Mone recently settled her old score with Willow Nightingale, defeating her and capturing the AEW TBS Championship in the process. While she currently has no shortage of enemies gunning after her belt, with Skye Blue, Kris Statlander, and potentially CMLL's Stephanie Vaquer hot at her heels, Tommy Dreamer thinks she has a bigger potential clash for AEW All In.

According to Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio," the one match that could make the most noise at Wembley this year, whether Tony Khan has to offer her one or two million dollars for a one-off match, would be Becky Lynch versus Mone. "Break the bank and give her a one-shot deal: Becky Lynch. Put her on a one-shotter."

A few weeks ago, this could have been seen as a ludicrous statement, but according to a "Wrestling Observer" report, Lynch has opted not to renew her contract with WWE. The report did, however, note this was due to "The Man" wanting to spend more time with her family. While this might be the case, as Dreamer noted, a one-off match could be possible at this stage. Lynch could always return to WWE if she ever decides to wrestle full-time again in the future. But, for now, only time will tell, as Mone has far more enemies on the horizon, especially the likes of Britt Baker or even Jamie Hayter once either of them make their returns to AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.