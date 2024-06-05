Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Addresses Level Of Candor In Who Killed WCW Series

Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz, who is one of the people responsible for the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries, has discussed how sincere and truthful the upcoming docuseries is.

Gewirtz was recently a guest on former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast, as was Evan Husney, the Executive Producer for the upcoming series. Bischoff explained that when he was part of WCW documentaries produced by WWE, he spoke truthfully, but knew that it was WWE who was employing him at the time which may have influenced his answers. Gewirtz explained that the interviews captured for the "Who Killed WCW?" series have been interesting to see, as people speak with less filter than they would if they were being interviewed by WWE.

Advertisement

"Pretty much all those interviews, you can tell that it's not a, 'I better make sure the offices of WWE approve of what I'm saying.' That doesn't come into play," Gewirtz said. "The entire four-part series is that POV of, 'I'm just going to say what I'm going to say, consequences be damned, this is how I truly feel,' permeates everything and from everybody, and it's just really refreshing. There's some stuff that I've heard before, there's stuff I've never heard before, there's stuff in between like I've heard, but not from this specific POV."

The four-part series will show never-before-seen footage from WCW as many faces from WCW's glory days will open up about what they think was the true downfall of one of American wrestling's most important companies. The first episode of "Who Killed WCW?" premieres on June 4 at 10 PM ET on Vice TV, and is set to run every Tuesday until the finale on June 25.

Advertisement

Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.