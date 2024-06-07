Swerve Strickland Names AEW Stars Elevating Wrestling Product

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has named several wrestlers in AEW that he believes elevate the product to a new level and shared how impactful it was to see professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in attendance at AEW Double or Nothing.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Strickland explained that he doesn't believe in one person carrying a wrestling promotion anymore, and stated that AEW has the talent to elevate the product as a team.

"I feel like I'm still, I'm shining a different light on the product. One person doesn't elevate a product anymore, I feel like everybody elevates with the product. I feel like it's always a team effort, even like a Mercedes [Mone] helps elevate the product as well, like myself I help elevate it in a way, Moxley helps elevate it, you know, Copeland was helping elevate it you know ... Like I feel like all of us, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, we all elevate this product together, there's not just one person."

Strickland also showed his appreciation for Mayweather who sat ringside at Double or Nothing, explaining the importance of having an athlete of that status supporting the first-ever black AEW World Champion.

"Just Floyd Mayweather walking into MGM to just watch my match means a lot, that means something. He came in just to watch the show, watch my match because he heard All Elite Wrestling has a Black World Champion and he wanted to come in and support that. That right there already shifts the culture in a way that not a lot of other former World Champions have been able to do."

Strickland has also commented on the possibility of a WWE-AEW crossover, saying that the idea is more likely to happen now than at any time since AEW began in 2019.

