Swerve Strickland Explains Floyd Mayweather Being Ringside For AEW Double Or Nothing

Floyd Mayweather was at ringside for AEW Double or Nothing 2024, cheering on World Champion Swerve Strickland during his successful title defense against Christian Cage. While speaking to the press during the post-show media scrum, Strickland detailed how he and the promotion linked up with the boxing legend.

"Floyd has been a friend of ours, my man Flash Garments over here. He gets a free pass every time he comes to All Elite Wrestling because once again, we're here to grow this company and we're here to bring something to All Elite Wrestling, not just take. We want to give, like if we have opportunities and connections, we're going to bring them here every single time. And we want to blow this place up, and we want to be the catalysts of it," Strickland explained.

Strickland said that AEW has been talking to Mayweather about an appearance for a couple of years now. However, the stars didn't align until this year's Double or Nothing, and Strickland believes that the boxer enjoyed the pay-per-view. Strickland also commented on bringing in stars from outside of wrestling to help AEW, noting that they can enhance the overall experience, though putting on great shows and matches is always the priority.

Mayweather wasn't the only surprise guest at Double or Nothing. Gangrel also rose again to help Adam Copeland retain the AEW TNT Championship. Elsewhere, MJF made his long-awaited return and confronted Adam Cole following months of uncertainty about his future. Strickland is open to facing "The Salt of the Earth" at some point, but he thinks MJF needs to work hard to earn a another shot at the AEW World Title.