WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Discusses Creative Philosophy, Regrets

Given that he has been in the business since he was 10 years old, WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has been a part of his fair share of creative meetings. Prichard has had three separate tenures in WWE, with time in TNA Wrestling, MLW, and the GWF all sandwiched in between, and throughout his career, he has always had the simple philosophy of giving things a chance.

Advertisement

On a recent edition of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he stated that in years gone by, if something didn't connect with the audience, it would be shut down immediately. However, Prichard revealed that he is a firm believer in making mistakes to get things correct.

"I think that in an older regime, there was a feeling of, if something wasn't working ... if it wasn't working, then that if everything in it didn't work you needed to just kill it," Prichard said. "I'm of the belief that while one turn along the way, maybe a wrong turn, you can always get back on the road to your destination."

Prichard admitted he has few regrets in the wrestling business, but what he wishes he could change is seeing things through to the end rather than cutting things short. "I think the only regrets are, and I've said this many times, is a lot of times not being able to see something out all the way through, and not give it the opportunity to fail," Prichard said. "I think that sometimes there would be a tendency to cut something off because it wasn't working and not have the opportunity to redirect to see if it could work in the end."

Advertisement

Please credit "Something to Wrestle" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.