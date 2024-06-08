Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Discusses One Of His Favorite Segments He Wrote

Brian Gewirtz, who was a staple of the WWE writing team throughout some of the company's most memorable periods, has named one of his favorite moments in the promotion, which also included Eric Bischoff.

During a recent edition of Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast where Gewirtz was a guest, the former WWE writer cast everyone's minds back to the fall of 2002 when Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo had a commitment ceremony, only for Bischoff to reveal himself as the minister. "I was definitely the writer of that segment," Gewirtz said. "I'm not even sure where the idea originated from, but it was one of the most favorite segments. Eric Bischoff disguised as an old man moderating or officiating the wedding or whatever it was ... tearing off the makeup."

Gewritz revealed that there were people backstage at that night's "WWE Smackdown" who had no idea that the old man who kept asking for scotch was, in fact, Bischoff, so much so that a former WWE stage manager approached Gewirtz with a concern. "She came up to me and was like, 'Yeah, the guy you have as the priest keeps asking me for alcohol, do we need to do something?' I'm like, 'It'll be okay.'

The segment was such a success that Gewirtz admitted that Bischoff revealing himself as the minister of Billy and Chuck's commitment ceremony was the inspiration for Rikishi pulling off a similar trick at that year's Unforgiven pay-per-view. At the show, Rikishi was dressed as a woman so that he could perform "hot lesbian action" with Stephanie McMahon, only for the segment to be flipped against Bischoff and have him take a stink face for ruining Billy and Chuck's moment a few weeks earlier.

