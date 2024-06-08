Christian Cage Recalls Decision To Sign With AEW

After being medically cleared to return to action in 2020, Christian Cage opted out of a return to WWE on a full-time basis and decided to join AEW instead. The veteran star has recalled the person who set the ball rolling for his eventual signing with AEW.

Cage was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast where he revealed that he was initially in talks with WWE about a full-time return. However, one conversation with his friend and AEW star Jon Moxley, changed the course of his career.

"Jon Moxley called me, and we were talking and when he found out that I wasn't signed he was blown away by that. He said, 'You should have a conversation with Tony Khan.' I was like, 'I don't know,' and he said, 'Well, you're actually an idiot if you don't. You hold all the cards here.' He said, 'You have the ability to pick where you refinish your career. You should at least have a conversation don't you think?' I said, 'If Tony [Khan] wants to talk to me then I would love to have a conversation with him.'"

The former AEW TNT Champion spoke with Tony Khan a few days after his interaction with Moxley when the company was based in Daily's Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AEW CEO had sent Cage a text message asking how he was and if he would like to have a conversation, which he agreed to. After three hours on the phone with the AEW President, he realized that AEW was where the next chapter of his career needed to be written.

Cage made his AEW debut at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view, and the leader of The Patriarchy has gone on to have what many consider the best run of his career.

