Bruce Prichard Says If He Could Go Back, He Wouldn't Have Done This Massive WWE Angle

In 2001, wrestling's "Monday Night War" came to an end when WWE purchased WCW. In the months that followed, the company initiated an "invasion" storyline, depicting an onscreen conflict between WWE and WCW performers. However, very few of WCW's top stars appeared at this time, and the storyline would eventually go down as a significant disappointment. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle," WWE executive Bruce Prichard was recently asked if he would still go through with the storyline, knowing everything he knows now.

"I wouldn't have done [the WCW invasion]," Prichard said. "The Kevin Nashs, the Hulk Hogans, Scott Hall, Sting, Ric Flair, all those guys — they weren't coming. So, from our vantage point, we were not interested in the talent. We were interested in ... the IP and ... the TV slot on TNT."

It wasn't until WWE's purchase of WCW was complete that the company learned TNT's then-parent company Time Warner had no interest in airing more professional wrestling in WCW's former time slot. WWE took possession of WCW's rings and other physical assets, as well as the company's tape library, and were given the option of buying WCW's contracts or letting them go.