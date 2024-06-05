Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Cast In New Season Of Popular Reality Competition Series

Former WWE star Nikki Bella has been announced as one of the celebrity contestants that will be on season 3 of "The Traitors" which will take place in January 2025. "The Traitors" is a reality television program consisting of 20 contestants, a mix of both celebrities and everyday Americans as they compete against each other in a Murder Mystery game. A handful of the competitors are selected as "traitors" while the remainder of the participants are labeled as "faithful," and their goal is to identify who the traitors are in the group. The winners at the end of the show share a grand prize of 200,000 dollars.

On Wednesday morning, Peacock released a video on "X" where the host of "The Traitors," Alan Cumming announced the cast of season 3, including Bella. "Go for the gold and trust no traitor. #TheTraitorsUS Season 3 coming soon to Peacock."

Go for the gold and trust no traitor 😈#TheTraitorsUS Season 3 coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/tIOUNzGmZG — Peacock (@peacock) June 5, 2024

Most of the contestants that will be taking part in season 3 of "The Traitors" have also participated in other reality television shows such as "Survivor," "Big Brother" and "The Bachelorette." Bella is no stranger to reality television, as she has competed on shows such as "Dancing with the Stars," has been a judge on "America's Got Talent Extreme," was featured on "Twin Love," has hosted "Barmageddon," and of course starred on "Total Bellas."

