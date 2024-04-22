Toni Storm Explains Why Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Didn't Join AEW After AEW Dynasty

"Timeless" Toni Storm is still your AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Thunder Rosa at AEW Dynasty. Storm had never beaten Rosa in one-on-one action before, and never actually dethroned Rosa for her championship in 2022 as she was forced to vacate the belt due to injury. Despite a championship-worthy performance, it's safe to say Storm wasn't holding back when she got the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum.

Storm explained that just because she isn't outright saying she's transcending the business doesn't mean it isn't true, and that people who are too focused on goosebumps levels of storytelling and cinema should go and watch a movie instead. She then turned her attention to Nicole Garcia, better known as Nikki Bella in WWE, who recently revealed that she considered joining AEW after seeing Mercedes Mone debut in March 2024.

"Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw what Mercedes did. You know why she didn't? Because she then saw me and realized she can't hold a p***y-scented candle to what I do. I am the one taking this company to new heights and I don't even try to. I'm just being me, and it's the greatest thing I could ever be, and it's the greatest thing that could happen to all of you too."

Storm said that all of the people who thought she had potential many years ago had no idea how good it was going to get for her. The champion then turned her attention to AEW President Tony Khan, stating that no matter how many matches she wins and how many stories she finishes, she'll never call him into the ring to celebrate her success.

