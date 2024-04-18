Tony Khan Discusses Having Former WWE Star Nikki Bella In AEW

AEW has added plenty of high-profile free agents to their roster so far in 2024, including Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, reportedly the Motor City Machine Guns, and Mercedes Mone. The latter signing almost landed them another big name, as Nikki Garcia, better known as former WWE star Nikki Bella, recently revealed that Mone's AEW arrival led to her nearly calling AEW owner Tony Khan about joining AEW for a one-year run, before she ultimately decided against it.

Advertisement

Even though a full-time run in AEW for Nikki appears to be off the table, it didn't stop Khan from being asked about her comments during an appearance earlier this week on the "Battleground Podcast." And Khan made it clear that the door for Nikki and her sister Brie was always open should they ever want to make a comeback in AEW.

"If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come into AEW, I would be very interested in that," Khan said. "I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Brie. They're like family to us, because Bryan [Danielson] is like a part of my family. That makes Brie and Nicole part of the family.

"I have so much respect for both of them and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here, any time. That was so great to hear, it means the world. And I just like both of them so much. I think they're really, really cool, and really, really great stars that would add a lot to AEW if they ever wanted to come."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription