Video: WWE NXT Women's Champ Roxanne Perez Has A Message For TNA's Jordynne Grace

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has had to deal with many enemies since reclaiming the title, but now she'll be making history in "WWE NXT's" first cross-promotional title match, after TNA's Jordynne Grace challenged her to a clash set for Battleground. However, Perez doesn't seem to be phased, and in a recent backstage interview posted on X, she let the TNA Knockouts World Champion know exactly what she thinks of her.

"Look, I'm not going to take anything away from Jordynne Grace. She's a freak athlete, she was really impressive tonight, she's the TNA Knockouts World Champion, but I am a two-time NXT Women's Champion," Perez said. The champion seemed to still have some basic respect for her opponent, but quickly changed her tune to a stern warning. "She thinks she's gonna walk into my world, my brand, my ring and take my championship? Jordynne Grace is just like everybody else: she's not on my level," she warned. Additionally, Perez reminded Grace that she already made history with Deonna Purrazzo years ago. "She wants to question who's built the better solid foundation? I think she forgot that at 20 years old I main-evented TNA as a champion, so I think I got a pretty solid foundation."

Perez clearly doesn't think Grace will come close to dethroning her, and left fans with a solid expectation going into the event. "This Sunday? At Battleground? Jordynne Grace is gonna get Roxxed. And all of you are gonna hear 'And Still.'" The TNA Knockouts World Champion has yet to respond to the claims made by Perez in the interview, but interestingly shared some words of support for Stevie Turner, who she defeated last night.