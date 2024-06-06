Independent Star Edith Surreal Retires Due To Injury

One of professional wrestling's brightest rising stars has had to call time on their career as Edith Surreal has announced her retirement.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Surreal explained that she would have to pull out of an upcoming defense for her Enjoy Championship due to injury, but after some rather serious conversations with those closest to her, she has made the most difficult decision of her career.

Advertisement

"10 days go, I was injured during a match," she wrote. "As a result, I am not able to defend by Enjoy Championship next weekend at Immaculate and I will be relinquishing the title. This is my 3rd major head injury. After talks with my doctor and family, I have decided that I must put my in-ring wrestling career on indefinite hiatus. Thank you to everyone who has supported and believed in me. I have achieved more than I ever thought I could. Every match had been a dream come true. Love, Edie."

Being a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Surreal began her wrestling training with CHIKARA under the guidance of people like Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Cheeseburger. She would first perform under the name Still Life with Apricots and Pears before settling on the name Edith Surreal in 2021. Surreal would go on to win a number of championships across the independent scene, including the CHIKARA Young Lions Cup in 2019, and the aforementioned Enjoy Championship, which she defended 11 times during a 460 day reign with the title.

Advertisement

Surreal would also become a staple of Effy's Big Gay Brunch events hosted by GCW as she came out as transgender in 2020, an announcement caused her to be excluded from certain promotions, but didn't get in the way of her becoming one of the most promising independent wrestlers in the United States.