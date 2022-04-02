GCW EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 2022 took place this afternoon at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The event, which celebrates professional wrestling’s LGBTQ talent and community, was a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s The Collective exclusively airing on FITE TV.

Here are the quick results:

* Jai Vidal defeated Carlos Romo

* Max The Impaler w/ Amy Rose defeated Edith Surreal

* Jordan Blade defeated Kidd Bandit, Rico Gonzalez, Killian McMurphy, Shay Purser, The Whisper and Silvio Milano in a Scramble Match

* Keita Murray defeated Billy Dixon

* Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) defeated Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine, Ashton Starr & AC Mack, and MSP (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) in a Four-Way Tag Team Match

* Dark Sheik defeated Parrow

* Allie Katch defeated Dango

* Pimpinela Escarlata defeated EFFY

I AM DEAD I CANNOT ANYMORE #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/kWcWmpUfRK — Willow Does Dallas ✨🤠 (@_willowraven) April 2, 2022

Allie Katch vs Dirty Dango could not have been more fun! #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/6aXw5avbs1 — Jeremiah (@TooFastForBlood) April 2, 2022

