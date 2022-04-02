GCW EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 2022 took place this afternoon at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The event, which celebrates professional wrestling’s LGBTQ talent and community, was a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s The Collective exclusively airing on FITE TV.
Here are the quick results:
* Jai Vidal defeated Carlos Romo
* Max The Impaler w/ Amy Rose defeated Edith Surreal
* Jordan Blade defeated Kidd Bandit, Rico Gonzalez, Killian McMurphy, Shay Purser, The Whisper and Silvio Milano in a Scramble Match
* Keita Murray defeated Billy Dixon
* Pretty In Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) defeated Devon Monroe & Brooke Valentine, Ashton Starr & AC Mack, and MSP (Aiden Aggro & DangerKid) in a Four-Way Tag Team Match
* Dark Sheik defeated Parrow
* Allie Katch defeated Dango
* Pimpinela Escarlata defeated EFFY
Pimpinela Escarlata is here! Nothing but good vibes at @EFFYlives #EFFYGAYDALLAS! pic.twitter.com/kz4jfT0dUR
— 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 (@patcheschance) April 2, 2022
I AM DEAD I CANNOT ANYMORE #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/kWcWmpUfRK
— Willow Does Dallas ✨🤠 (@_willowraven) April 2, 2022
Allie Katch vs Dirty Dango could not have been more fun! #EFFYGAYDALLAS pic.twitter.com/6aXw5avbs1
— Jeremiah (@TooFastForBlood) April 2, 2022
