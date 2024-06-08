AEW Champion Swerve Strickland Discusses His Attitude Toward Doing Media

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has shared why he enjoys doing media, adding how it allows him to not only promote AEW but also continue to grow as an influencer.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Strickland shared how he's never afraid to speak at press conferences or podcasts and explained how speaking to media has become another art form for him.

"I've always been the first one to raise my hand for media ... I was always looking to get myself out there more, what ways I can talk to people and promote, be one of the faces of the company. I said this is an art form for me, even promoting is an art form for me ... promoting, going to speak with people, open up why this means so much to me, why I choose to be here, why this is important for me, and why this should be important to you."

Strickland also discussed how wrestlers have been given a large platform to act as influencers in the industry. He stated that he enjoys sharing his perspectives about the business with the media and the fans.

"I can express to them in my way, why this is important, what I see my perspective, and may change their perspective and make them see it in a different way too, just open up their mind or just give them a different type of way of looking at things. So that's the fun part for me, just influence, like, we have influencers, I want to influence," said the AEW World Champion.

Strickland will defend his AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door against Will Ospreay, who won the Casino Gauntlet match on last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.