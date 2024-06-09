WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains Perspective In WCW Documentaries

The fall of WCW has been a recurring topic over the years, and more people are talking about it now with the "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries that recently aired. Eric Bischoff often gets blamed for the promotion taking a nosedive due to being at the helm when it happened.

In an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, he spoke to the producers of the VICE documentary and recalled his experiences with WWE's own documentary on the topics years ago. He suggested that he might not have been completely honest with the things he said at the time because WWE was employing him.

"I was interviewed when I was working for WWE, and even though I'm talking about my company in that period of time, WWE is signing my cheque," Bischoff pointed out. "Whether it was conscious, I'm sure it was at some point, or subconscious, which I'm sure it was 100 percent of the time, I'm responding to questions knowing who signs my cheque."

Bischoff also said that the others involved with the documentary at the time likely did the same thing, and were careful not to criticize WWE or then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. "Part of it is just their own agenda, and it'll be interesting, now that time has passed and so much of that doesn't matter anymore, it could be really interesting to hear those perspectives."

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who is also involved in the docuseries, has stated that the opinions of WCW stars in the new docuseries have been more honest and forthright than in previous documentaries about the promotion.

