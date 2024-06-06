AEW Star MJF Discusses His New Merch With Veteran WWE Talent

Maxwell Jacob Freidman (MJF) might have taken a firm stance on staying with AEW going forward, but the star continues to draw the attention of many WWE names. Since his return at Double or Nothing, Friedman has repackaged himself as "The Wolf of Wrestling" in a callback to "The Wolf of Wall Street," from where he also stole a scene to enact during a promo. Alongside his new gimmick, Friedman has naturally released new merch, which the official AEW X account shared today. However, the social media manager erroneously called Friedman "The Lone Wolf," which the star quickly corrected, by commenting and reminding them that the moniker belongs to WWE's Baron Corbin. "It's the wolf of wrestling. Lone wolf is taken. @BaronCorbinWWE."

Interestingly, Corbin responded to Friedman tagging him, praising the AEW star and his new merch. "That shirt is money!"

The conversation ended cordially, with Friedman thanking the WWE veteran in turn. "Thanks B dog!"

Much like Corbin, it seems like Friedman will be going on a one-man battle back to the top. While it's obvious that he'll eventually want to challenge for the AEW World Championship, especially now that he's seemingly settled things with former friend Adam Cole, it appears MJF will next take on Mexican star Rush. Unfortunately for fans still holding out hope that Friedman might jump to WWE, it seems like the brief social media conversation between him and Corbin might be the closest fans will come to seeing him interact with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

