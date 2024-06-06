AEW Star Bryan Danielson Opens Up About What Inspires Him

Along with being a professional wrestler, AEW star Bryan Danielson continues to be involved with AEW's creative team, helping develop storylines for other talent while also performing in matches himself on a part-time basis. On "The Hull Show," Danielson recently shared how contributing on the creative team allows him to still be passionate about wrestling, and how he finds the job to be rewarding when he's able to watch the wrestlers he's helped perform the ideas they've brainstormed together. "The American Dragon" was also asked if he enjoys wrestling or creative more, to which Danielson replied:

"I like both. The physical experience of wrestling is unlike anything else. I love it. Love it, love it, love it. You start to realize that your body can only take so much. That's where I almost prefer doing the backstage stuff now because, the repercussions ... it's rewarding; I love seeing people I work with excel. There is nothing better than helping somebody and then they go out there and they do something awesome, and seeing how happy they are when they come back from an amazing match or an amazing promo. They come back and you see the fire in their eyes. 'Yeah, that's it.' That's where it's at for me now. I still love going out and wrestling. There is a certain joy that can't be replicated anywhere else."

"This might be my last shot. But, it's gonna be the best shot I've had in my entire career" – Bryan Danielson Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/gTWOfoigEB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024

Danielson continued to explain that striving to make AEW better everyday is what inspires him the most, and he really wants to focus on developing the younger talent within the business going forward. Danielson has also declared himself an entrant in the 2024 Owen Hart Cup tournament, saying, "this might be his my shot" as he focuses on trying to win the AEW World Championship before he retires.

