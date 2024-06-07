AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 6/5/2024

All Elite Wrestling is firmly on the road to the third annual Forbidden Door event on June 30, with the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite" being the latest stop. With championship matches, in-ring returns, and pull-apart brawls scattered throughout the show, how many people tuned into TBS to witness the action play out live?

According to Wrestlenomics, the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 790,000 viewers, a marginal increase from the 787,000 viewers the May 29 edition of the show averaged the previous week. Not only has the average viewership for "AEW Dynamite" now increased three weeks in a row, but the June 5 average is the highest since April 10, just before the start of the NBA and NHL playoffs — neither league broadcast a game on Wednesday. The show's performance in the 18-49 demographic (0.28, up 12% from last week's 0.25) was also its highest since April 10 in the absence of major sports competition. With the professional basketball and hockey postseasons both winding down, next week will be the last Wednesday that "Dynamite" ratings will be affected by playoff sports, as the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

A total of 976,000 viewers tuned in at the start of the show to witness Maxwell Jacob Friedman's first "AEW Dynamite" appearance of 2024, though as always, that number was heavily boosted by a strong lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory." By the end of Q2, the number had dropped to 835,000, and it dropped to 754,000 by the end of Q3. There was a small bump at the top of the second hour to 780,000 viewers, and during the brief overrun, 792,000 viewers witnessed Swerve Strickland successfully defend the AEW World Championship against Roderick Strong.