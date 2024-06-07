Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Calls Swerve Strickland's Recent AEW Activity 'Frustrating'

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is currently in his first-ever run with the title and seemingly has a large fan following. But, many have been critical of Strickland's current booking, pointing out how he doesn't feel like a champion.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Freddie Prinze Jr. also criticized how AEW is currently handling him. Prinze Jr. pointed out how Mercedes Mone has been having matches with weight around them, but questioned if she'll get an important storyline since even Strickland seems to be wrestling random matches.

"They're making him wrestle every week, which I don't think lessens the title, but it just feels like there's no story plan until after we get through Forbidden Door," said Prinze Jr.

AEW storylines have notably slowed down heading into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but Prinze Jr. believes Strickland could do something else other than wrestle every week. "Like, he can go out there and talk –- his promo is not a ten, but at least a seven, and he can get the crowd behind him, and Nana's money out there no matter what."

Advertisement

Strickland recently defeated Roderick Strong during this week's "AEW Dynamite," which Prinze Jr. noted was obvious, but still expressed his frustration over the matter. "I don't know if he has to wrestle Roderick Strong," he said. "I'm not sure, man. It's frustrating."

The AEW World Champion will now turn his attention to Will Ospreay as he will face the AEW International Champion at Forbidden Door, and it will be interesting to see if Strickland is shown in a different light going forward.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.