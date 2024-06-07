Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Discuss AEW & The Forbidden Door

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that AEW and NJPW have given their annual collaborative pay-per-view Forbidden Door a misnomer.

"If there's a show that I think deserved the name/moniker 'Forbidden Door' it would've been the Madison Square Garden show with Ring of Honor and New Japan," Bully said on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "Because there's two companies, working together," Bully said, noting that NJPW and ROH had a long-standing relationship before the famous G1 Supercard event.

Advertisement

He feels the true "forbidden door" wasn't between any two companies, but the literal door to Madison Square Garden, as no company had run there other than WWE for decades. "That screams 'Forbidden Door.'" The Hall of Famer doesn't feel that the term "Forbidden Door" is one that sticks with him in any real sense.

"I like my pro wrestling to make sense," Bully explained. "When AEW broke onto the scene and they first started doing business with New Japan, and everybody and their mother wanted to use the term 'Forbidden Door' to look smart, I was sitting here like, 'This has been done already' ... And it had been done by New Japan and Ring of Honor and they sold out Madison Square Garden."