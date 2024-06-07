Tommy Dreamer Says He Had No Emotional Investment In This AEW Star's Return

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has weighed on the return of ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta on the June 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and admitted that he wasn't overly invested in it.

Yuta returned to action in the Blackpool Combat Club's eight-man tag team match against the CMLL contingent of Volador Jr. Magnus, Rugido, and Esfinge, with Yuta picking up the victory for his team. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer reviewed the match and stated he was happy to see Yuta back in action, but didn't have much emotional investment.

"I said it last night, the match was fine to me, but I had no emotional investment in it," Dreamer said. "Except for the fact that Wheeler Yuta came back from a similar injury that Bryan Danielson had, he had some head trauma going on. Comes back, gets the victory, and you saw actually how happy Bryan Danielson was for that return, and then you become reflective upon yourself."

Yuta had been sidelined since January due to concussion-related issues, which prevented him from traveling with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club to Mexico in March for the CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas event.

AEW and CMLL were hoping that Yuta would be medically cleared for the March 29 event, but he was replaced by Matt Sydal. Now that he is back in action, Yuta can resume his duties as ROH Pure Champion since he didn't vacate the title during his absence. Before his time on the shelf, Yuta had defended the title three times against the likes of Komander, Tom Lawlor, and the aforementioned Sydal.

