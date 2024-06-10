AEW Star Bryan Danielson Discusses Life At Home After Wrestling

AEW Star Bryan Danielson's contract is set to expire just before All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium, however "The American Dragon" has not confirmed if he'll choose to re-sign or consider retirement.

Danielson recently joined his wife and former WWE star Brie Bella on "The Nikki and Brie Show" to speak about life after wrestling and stated how he thinks their family dynamic will become easier once he returns home full-time. Brie agreed with Danielson, explaining that it feels like a "treat" when Bryan is not on the road and finds it less challenging to raise kids when he's around.

"I feel like anyone who's listening, it's nice when you have your companion home ... like life's just easier and it's better," said Brie. "Like, right now, for me when you're home, it feels like Christmas, it feels like a treat, it's way easier to raise kids. Like, even reading, like last night the fact that I didn't have to read to both kids, I just had to read to Buddy and you read to Birdie, it saves me 30 minutes in my night-time routine. Whenever you retire I'm not going to hold my breath, I will never hold my breath with you, because you've said it so many times."

Shortly after WrestleMania 36, it seemed like Danielson was nearing retirement. But then just a few months later at AEW All Out, "The American Dragon" made his AEW debut and is approaching almost three years with the company this summer.

