Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) is set to make his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

It was originally reported by Bodyslam that Bryan was signing with AEW and would likely make his debut at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on September 22 in New York City. It was then reported that Bryan would be debuting at All Out.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported today that multiple AEW sources have said that Bryan’s debut is scheduled for All Out.

It was also noted that if Bryan does not debut on Sunday, it would be because of a change in plans.

Bryan has been away from pro wrestling since losing the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 30 SmackDown. His contract reportedly expired at that time, and while at one point he was expected to remain with WWE in some capacity, word is that he has signed with AEW.

Stay tuned for more on Bryan and All Out, and be sure to join us throughout the weekend for the latest news and updates.