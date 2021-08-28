Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) will reportedly make his AEW debut at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

As we’ve noted, Bryan is set to sign with AEW, if he hasn’t put ink to paper already, and has been rumored to make his debut at the September 22 Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City.

In an update, word now is that Bryan will be debuting weeks before the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Bryan is reportedly scheduled to make his debut at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 5, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam. Haynes originally broke the news on Bryan signing with AEW earlier this summer.

The decision to push Bryan’s debut up was reportedly made after internal concern continued to grow over the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, especially with the mandates and restrictions in New York City.

Bryan has reportedly asked for less dates and comparable money to what WWE was offering him to re-sign there, and the ability to wrestle in Japan. He’s also asked for creative input into his AEW character, which he was reportedly given.

As noted at this link, CM Punk teased Bryan in AEW during a promo on this week’s Dynamite episode. Punk also teased a match with Bryan on social media, as noted here. Punk will make his return to the ring at All Out, in a singles match against Darby Allin.

Bryan has been away from the ring since losing the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 30 SmackDown. His contract reportedly expired at that time, and while at one point he was expected to remain with WWE in some capacity, he is now set to debut with AEW.

There is no word yet on what Bryan will be doing at All Out, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Bryan in AEW and the All Out pay-per-view, which takes place on September 5 from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Below is the current card:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show: Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, 12 more competitors TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.