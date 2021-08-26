CM Punk made his first AEW Dynamite appearance on tonight’s show in an interview with Tony Schiavone.

During his segment, the fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” and Punk responded that it’s someone else shtick and they might need to be more patient. Punk is of course referring to Daniel Bryan, who has been rumored to be signing with AEW.

Below is a recap of Punk’s segment with Tony:

In the ring, Tony introduces CM Punk. Loud applause and “CM Punk!” chants for him as he makes his way to the ring. Tony says it’s an honor to be in the ring with him. Tony asks him a question as the crowd yells “CM Punk!” Punk then responds “I can’t hear you, Tony” and the two have a laugh. Punk jokes the crowd is a little too loud, and just wants to hear Tony’s question about what brought him back. It’s guys like Pillman Jr., Jungle Boy, Penta, Rey, and others. Before those guys, there’s only one — Darby Allin. Punk says he’s not long the “voice of the voiceless” and there are people in the back that listen. He tells Allin that he’s watched him. He thinks Allin is reckless and just wants just end himself, so it makes him think when it comes to facing a guy like that “Can CM Punk still go? Is he still the best in the world?” If the answer is year, it starts with Allin. Punk says Allin would have been his favorite wrestler when he was 15 years old. Allin doesn’t fit the mold of what someone else think a pro wrestler is. He’s not the biggest or strongest, but he’s got heart. Crowd chants “Yes! Yes! Yes!” Punk says that’s someone else’s shtick and they just have to be a bit more patient. Crowd pops for that. Punk is looking to prove the haters wrong and then finishes by saying hi to his wife (April, fka WWE’s AJ Lee) at home.

Punk is set to face Darby Allin at All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. As noted, Punk made his big return to wrestling on last Friday’s AEW Rampage at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

