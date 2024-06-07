Update On Former WWE Star Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Death Of Son Brian Christopher

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler sadly had to bury his son, Brian Christopher Lawler — better known as "Grandmaster Sexay" — in 2018, after he took his life following being arrested for DUI. While Brian had a number of run-ins with the law after departing from WWE, Lawler believed that the jail failed in keeping his son safe, and has been pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County since 2019.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a jury trial has now been set for Lawler's lawsuit, but it won't take place until March 31, 2025. Lawler is, as mentioned earlier, claiming there were numerous failings by the county and jail, that ultimately led to Brian's death. His lawsuit is asking for $3 million in damages, as well as compensatory damages toward the jail in order to fix their outstanding problems and prevent anymore suicides going forward.

Lawler notably has a grandson through his late son, who he is unfortunately not very close to. Interestingly, Blake Lawler seems to have the same wrestling gift both his father and grandfather had, but according to him, he isn't inspired by their careers in WWE. Blake, instead, notes he's inspired by his stepdad and stepbrother, who attended Christian Brothers High School, and that he doesn't watch pro wrestling. Despite this, Lawler says he has been following his grandson's strides in wrestling and he's proud of him, and that Brian would similarly have been proud of his son.

