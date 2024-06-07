Brooklyn Brawler Comments On Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, His Legacy

The Brooklyn Brawler, also known as Steve Lombardi, has a WWE career that spans over 33-years, wrestling stars such as Pedro Morales, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior while also having performed in several other promotions such as Ultimate Championship Wrestling, Border-City Wrestling, and Legends of Wrestling. However, one accomplishment that has alluded Brawler's career is a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Lombardi went into detail about why he feels he deserves to be inducted into the institution, but also noted that he won't "lose sleep" if it never happens.

"I think the Brooklyn Brawler has more contributions, more accolades to be in the Hall of Fame. I believe that being in the Hall of Fame is their choice, I am not losing sleep of not being in the Hall of Fame, but I believe that there's no way in life that one day I won't be in the Hall of Fame. I just hope it's not when I'm dead ... I've done so much and the one thing that no one could ever take away from me is my memories." Lombardi also commented on his legacy, stating that he wouldn't change anything about the career he had, and expressed gratitude for everything he's been able to contribute to wrestling.

"I had a story book life that came true, I loved everything I did, if I change my life in any way I wouldn't change one thing. I would not change one thing, and the legacy is determined by every different person in a different way and obviously you have an opinion of my legacy, WWE has an opinion of my legacy, but all I know is I have more contributions and I have done more in the company than a lot of people."

