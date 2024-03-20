Jake The Snake Roberts Weighs In On WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

In less than three weeks, several individuals (and one tag team) will be officially welcomed into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame. As of now, five inductees have been confirmed for the 2024 class – Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), and Thunderbolt Patterson. On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake "The Snake" Roberts weighed in on some of the names that will soon be joining him in these hallowed halls.

"Well, I'm really glad that Mike and Barry are getting [this distinction]," Roberts said of The U.S. Express tandem. "Barry, I had a long program with him in Florida way back when and he certainly deserves the honor. And, Mike, his body of work spans three decades. What's not to say? They deserve to be in there."

Similarly to 2023 inductee Rey Mysterio, long-time manager Paul Heyman will fulfill the rare feat of entering the WWE Hall of Fame before the conclusion of his on-screen career. For this reason, Roberts is surprised to see Heyman included in this year's class, but nevertheless, he asserts that "The Wiseman" is absolutely worthy of this nod.

In reference to heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali, who will be entering the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, Roberts believes his legacy is so significant, that he deserves a multitude of honors. "Ali deserves to be in every Hall of Fame as far as I'm concerned," Roberts said. "He did so much for boxing and he's done so much in so many other avenues that it's a great pick."

Much like Jake Roberts himself, Bull Nakano is an alumnus of WWE and WCW. While her stints in both companies were rather short, Nakano did manage to boast one reign as WWE Women's Champion. "She's Bull Nakano. She don't play around, man," Roberts said. "She certainly deserves the honor."

