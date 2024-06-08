WWE Star Drew McIntyre Reacts To Praise From TNA's Joe Hendry

Scottish countrymen, WWE's Drew McIntyre and TNA's Joe Hendry, have started a chain of praise ahead of Clash at the Castle in Glasgow later this month. McIntyre is in his home country doing media leading up to the event he is set to headline, challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, during which he had the chance to express his belief in Hendry and his popular musical wrestling act during an interview with "Cultaholic." Hendry has since reacted to the praise, hailing McIntyre as a locker room leader during their time working together on the UK indies:

Advertisement

"He was such a leader inside the ring and outside the ring ... So for him to say that about me, it means an incredible amount." McIntyre addressed the counter-praise on X, taking the opportunity to thank Hendry for the kind words as well as taking a dig at his Clash at the Castle opponent's leadership of The Judgment Day. "I appreciate the kind words but I've never called myself a locker-room leader. I've never felt the need to. I turn up. I do the best job I can. I offer advice to those who ask for it. And then there's our Champion who can't control 3 people in his own stable and the other guy who's only ever took from our industry."

I appreciate the kind words but I've never called myself a locker-room leader. I've never felt the need to. I turn up. I do the best job I can. I offer advice to those who ask for it. And then there's our Champion who can't control 3 people in his own stable and the other guy... https://t.co/vOK2L0rbW3 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 7, 2024

Advertisement

"The other guy" as McIntyre puts it would likely be his arch-nemesis, CM Punk. Punk and McIntyre have been going back-and-forth effectively since the former made his surprising return to WWE at Survivor Series. It was during a spot with McIntyre in the Royal Rumble that Punk sustained torn triceps which have kept him sidelined since, although Punk got a measure of revenge at WrestleMania 40 by costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title.