Who Killed WCW Creator Discusses Attempting To Interview Former Media Mogul Ted Turner

Evan Husney addressed attempting to get former WCW owner Ted Turner on board for VICE TV's "Who Killed WCW?" docu-series. From the creators of "Dark Side of the Ring," the WCW chronicle is currently airing weekly with insights from the likes of Bret Hart, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff. Executive Producer Husney revealed to Fightful that there had been attempts to get Turner on the show too.

"We explored the possibility of being able to interview Ted Turner himself, and his son even tried for us and said that it even might've been possible still. He does have health challenges. That's from what I've heard. I don't know what's exactly going on," he said. "We were very excited to the possibility of that, but we wanted to get somebody from Ted's perspective because it is very important. Because it is sort of his baby at the end of the day. Eric Bischoff is a huge part of it, making it successful, but it was kept around for so long, sort of insulated and protected, because of Ted Turner."

Husney further opined that Turner was the "foil to Vince McMahon in a lot of ways during that time," and that was why it was important to get someone to speak to that. In Turner's absence, his son Teddy Turner is the one providing that insight. "His son was super cool, great guy, I think he comes off great in the show. He was super helpful," Husney said. "It was awesome to work with him."

