WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Identifies Who Killed WCW

It was 24 years ago when WCW came to an end on March 26, 2001, and people are still looking for answers regarding how the whole thing went wrong. That search has led to yet another project examining the rise and fall of WCW, the Vice TV docuseries "Who Killed WCW?," which was created by "Dark Side of the Ring" filmmakers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, and produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Studios.

Earlier this week, Husney and Eisner stopped by "83 Weeks" to discuss the docuseries with Eric Bischoff, a man who had a front row seat to WCW's glory days and demise. Bischoff asked the duo who they wished they could've interviewed for the project, and the key name brought up was a man heavily associated with WCW's final days.

"One person that comes to mind...that might be a prime suspect for who killed WCW is Jamie Kellner, the person who literally and figuratively pulled the plug at the end of the day," Husney said. "He took over at Turner Broadcasting near the end of WCW's run, and we reached out to him in hopes of really getting him onboard, because he did go on the record with Guy Evans' book, the first time he ever, I think, spoke publicly about WCW. And unfortunately, he turned us down. And I think he couldn't really understand, still at the end of the day, why 25 years later, people still want to talk about it."

While Husney stopped before crediting Kellner with killing WCW, Bischoff didn't mince words on the former Turner executive.

"He's such a dips**t," Bischoff said. "Why do you think he did what he did in the first place? 'I didn't know that wrestling stuff could work.' Damn, you're a dips**t."

