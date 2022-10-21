The Last Ever WCW Match Was A Battle Between Two Wrestling Icons

March 26, 2001, is one of the most important days in wrestling history. World Championship Wrestling, the storied company that branched off from the National Wrestling Alliance, would run its final show. WCW was one of the major wrestling companies at the time, residing as the primary competition to WWE during its existence.

Formerly owned by business magnate Ted Turner, WCW faced numerous issues following the merger of Time Warner and AOL. The new leadership didn't see value in the wrestling promotion and, when coupled with the mismanagement of talent and funds, WCW and all of its assets were put up for sale. Overjoyed at the chance to own his primary competition, Vince McMahon purchased WCW, leading to the WWE being the only major wrestling company of note

With WCW going out of business, the future of professional wrestling was drastically bechanged. However, they would have one final night with the decision made to run the final episode of WCW's flagship show, "WCW Monday Nitro," as a simulcast with WWE's "Monday Night Raw."