The Last Ever WCW Match Was A Battle Between Two Wrestling Icons
March 26, 2001, is one of the most important days in wrestling history. World Championship Wrestling, the storied company that branched off from the National Wrestling Alliance, would run its final show. WCW was one of the major wrestling companies at the time, residing as the primary competition to WWE during its existence.
Formerly owned by business magnate Ted Turner, WCW faced numerous issues following the merger of Time Warner and AOL. The new leadership didn't see value in the wrestling promotion and, when coupled with the mismanagement of talent and funds, WCW and all of its assets were put up for sale. Overjoyed at the chance to own his primary competition, Vince McMahon purchased WCW, leading to the WWE being the only major wrestling company of note
With WCW going out of business, the future of professional wrestling was drastically bechanged. However, they would have one final night with the decision made to run the final episode of WCW's flagship show, "WCW Monday Nitro," as a simulcast with WWE's "Monday Night Raw."
Two Icons End An Era
With the rumor of a purchase running rampant among WCW talent and crew backstage, there was a feeling of uncertainty at "Monday Nitro" throughout the night. This was only made stronger by the appearance of Vince McMahon's son Shane, who launched the storyline that he bought the company behind his father's back. Adding to the McMahon takeover angle and reality, WCW opted to put all of their championships on the line to add to the finality. However, the main event, which had no title on the line, was between two men who had become synonymous with WCW – Ric Flair and Sting.
"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair was known as the "wheelin', dealin', kiss stealin' son of a gun" and a historic 16-time World Champion. Widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, he stepped between the ropes to square off against one of his greatest rivals. The two superstars had a storied history between them over the years, feuding over the NWA and WCW World Heavyweight Championships, while also serving as stablemates for a short time as members of the Four Horsemen.
Their contest would mark the end of WCW, serving as the last match of the final "WCW Monday Nitro" ever. Following a sentimental evening, Sting defeated Flair with his signature hold, the Scorpion Deathlock in an emotional bout for all. Afterward, the two men embraced in the ring, closing the book on their timeless feud and the legacy of WCW.