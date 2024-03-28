Eric Bischoff Details Who He'd Fire From WCW If He Could Go Back In Time

As Tobey Macguire once put it in "The Great Gatsby," one cannot repeat the past, a statement that Eric Bischoff knows better than anyone. On the latest episode of "Strictly Business," however, Bischoff was asked what he would do if he could repeat the past, and go back to the beginning of his tenure running WCW in the early 90s. Bischoff revealed that there would've been some key changes from the get-go.

"It would've looked a lot different," Bischoff said. "I would've overhauled right at the very beginning. I was soft. I never enjoyed firing people, believe it or not...because my reputation was power-hungry and I threw my weight around. It was the exact opposite.

"Had I had the chance to go back in time and have the same people in the same positions, [the] same situation, I would probably have eliminated sixty or more percent of the VP/director's staff and replaced them."

Bischoff described WCW at the time as a company embedded with a culture developed from its days of Jim Crockett Promotions, a culture Bischoff admitted he continued to foster far too long.

"By the time I got to be President, I could have and should have made probably no fewer than 8 to 10 major changes," Bischoff said. "But I didn't, because I thought I could fix it. I thought 'No, they'll come around. We're having all this success. They'll get on board.' People don't, man.

"People that are...people that carry around resentment and jealousy and envy and all the things that make one weak, really, they don't lose it. They bury it a little more, they do a better job camouflaging it, they're not as obvious about it. And that didn't become apparent to me until too late."