WWE's Drew McIntyre Recalls Singing With Tyson Fury: 'Worst Moment Of My Life'

Drew McIntyre is looking to right the wrong of Clash at the Castle 2022 as he challenges Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at this year's namesake event emanating from Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns in Cardiff, Wales, owing to Solo Sikoa's interference two years ago, closing out the show by singing "American Pie" alongside former boxing world champion Tyson Fury. Speaking with "Cultaholic," McIntyre called that moment the worst of his life while addressing his excitement to return to Scotland.

"I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and doing the first [UK] stadium show since SummerSlam '92, getting to main event. [I] obviously wasn't happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life, singing that stupid song afterwards," he said. "But I'm very happy that you persevered, you believed [that] you keep working and you might just get a redo. It's not just a redo, it couldn't be any more perfect, it's literally in Glasgow. Where I went to [University] for four years. 30 minutes from here is where I grew up. We've gotta make it right this time. Because me, my family, the UK can't take another shot through the heart like what happened last time."

At the time of the first Clash at the Castle event, Tyson Fury was the reigning WBC and Ring Magazine World Heavyweight Champion — considered the lineal heavyweight champion since his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitchsko — but he has since lost those titles to Oleksandr Usyk in May. Fury made his WWE in-ring debut to defeat Braun Strowman via count-out at Crown Jewel 2019, and played a role in Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre to knock out Austin Theory, who'd attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. But he's since ruled out a return to the ring, believing it to be harder than boxing.

