Huge Update On Celebrity Boxer Tyson Fury's Future With WWE

Tyson Fury has ruled out a potential return to WWE. Speaking with ESPN, the legendary heavyweight boxer admitted that taking bumps inside the squared circle was too physical for him to cope with. "WWE's too hard for me," Fury said. "Boxing is much easier than WWE. It's very physical and taxing on the body. WWE, getting slammed on the floor and all that sort of stuff. I'd rather move around the ring and dodge punches."

"The Gypsy King" has been dodging punches and delivering knockout blows for the better part of 15 years, maintaining an undefeated record (33-0-1) in the sport since his debut in 2008. The charismatic Brit — who grew up a pro wrestling fan — dabbled in WWE several times over the past few years, wrestling Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 before making several cameos as Strowman's ally. He would return to the WWE stage at last year's Clash at the Castle in Wales, knocking out Austin Theory for trying to interfere in the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event. That same night, he would help the defeated McIntyre up and sing a song with the Scotsman.

While Fury's recent comments don't bode well for his future as a WWE superstar, the boxer previously noted that he was "definitely open" to the idea of making a full-time transition to pro wrestling. In fact, as early as last week, Fury told Sports Illustrated that "there is still a lot of opportunity" for him in WWE, something that WWE CCO Triple H has reiterated several times. Will Fury have a change of heart about returning to WWE? In the meantime, he is expected to defend his WBC heavyweight world title against Oleksandr Usyk in either December or January, with multiple reports confirming that Mike Tyson has been coaching Usyk and will be in the Ukrainian's corner when the fight is made official.