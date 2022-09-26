Triple H Says Big Box Office Attraction Is Chomping At The Bit To Wrestle In WWE

Two-time boxing world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has been crossing over to WWE and professional wrestling since 2019. He made his WWE in-ring debut at the Crown Jewel 2019 event in Saudi Arabia, defeating Braun Strowman by count-out. He would follow that up with an appearance on the November 8, 2019 "SmackDown," teaming with "The Monster Among Men" to annihilate Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

That brings us to his most recent appearance, which saw him ringside for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view earlier this month. When all was said and done, Fury had dropped Austin Theory with a knockout punch, had a run-in with Roman Reigns, and wrapped up the night singing songs with Drew McIntyre as the Cardiff crowd sang along. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, discussed with "Sporting News" what the future might hold for the famous multi-talented athlete.

"Tyson Fury is chomping at the bit to get in the ring. Of course, it's which ring is he going to get into? Is it the boxing ring? Is it going to be the WWE ring? We were just together in Cardiff; we had a long talk about it. He's enamored as ever; he's wanting to do this with us. I think he knows he's got a few big fights in him in the boxing world. I think he's going to capitalize on the fights, as you are hearing ... Selfishly, I want to see him come work with us. Also, selfishly, I want to see those fights, so I hope he knocks those out, and I hope he stays interested because I do think with the dedication and the drive that he had to do what we do, I think he could do something special with us, as well."