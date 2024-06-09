TNA's Joe Hendry Claims He's Written Song For WWE Faction

There is an unwritten rule in professional wrestling that reads "say his name and he appears." Who appears you ask? It's not Bloody Mary, it's not even the Candyman, it's TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry, who has taken the world by storm over the past few months as his entrance song "I Believe In Joe Hendry" peaked at number four on the UK Top 40 charts, beating out names like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and David Guetta.

Hendry has always had a love of covering famous songs to please the crowd and get under the skin of the wrestler he is about to face. During an interview with Cultaholic, Hendry revealed that he has already written a song designed specifically for former WWE Tag Team Champions The New Day.

"As soon as he [Xavier Woods] tweeted that [about making a song with Hendry], I get an idea and it just goes, all the best ideas are quick, you know in terms of like coming up with the main hook. So I have the hook, but I don't want to step on any toes on what you can and can't say when it comes to copyright and things like that. So I've written a song that I think would be fun for us to record, and if WWE and TNA were both cool with it then I'd happily proceed with it."

The TNA star suggested giving it to Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston to see if they like it in the first place before recording it. He also said that he is a big fan of the potential crossover possibilities between TNA and WWE thanks to the companies entering into the early stages of a working relationship.

