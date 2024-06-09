Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Sting's Run In AEW

"The Icon" Sting made his long-awaited WWE debut at the 2014 Survivor Series event, notably aiding Dolph Ziggler to a dramatic victory over Team Authority. Unfortunately, Sting's in-ring run with WWE came to a premature end as he suffered a serious neck injury and retired from competition the following year. This retirement spanned nearly five years before Sting returned to action at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view, under the banner of All Elite Wrestling. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, weighed in on Sting's subsequent stint in AEW, and what his professional path might have looked like had it not been for his neck injury.

Advertisement

"Watching him in AEW, amazing," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "I was blown away every week because there's so many awesome young up–and-comers. There's so many good people there doing things. And to see Sting going above and beyond every night, trying to do something extra special, that's awesome man. And maybe it doesn't work out. Maybe he goes to WWE right away. You never know."

"Maybe we never see him in AEW. Maybe he's retired and done, or he's working behind the scenes in WWE now. So however that worked out, I'm so glad it did the way it did, because seeing Sting in AEW that last year or two, oh my, [it was] so awesome to see."

In his three-year run with AEW, Sting's in-ring work was primarily centered in tag team action alongside Darby Allin. Together, the duo claimed one reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions — a reign that came to a celebratory conclusion in Sting's official retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.