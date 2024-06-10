Nathan Frazer & Axiom Defeat Good Brothers At WWE NXT Battleground, Retain Tag Titles

Axiom and Nathan Frazer completed their third defense of the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship at Battleground in Las Vegas on Sunday. They defeated The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, after just over 10 minutes. The bout saw Axiom and Frazer wrestle as the physically outmatched underdogs, rallying with high-flying counter offense and enduring throughout.

The closing stretch of the bout saw Anderson and Gallows attempt the Magic Killer, ultimately failing to deliver that killing blow as the bout concluded following a Spanish Fly and Phoenix Splash onto Anderson. Frazer scored the pinfall. Axiom and Nathan Frazer's title reign will now extend beyond 62 days, beginning with their initial title win over main roster call ups Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker three days after failing to do so at Stand & Deliver. In addition to The Good Brothers, The Authors of Pain and The Family to have taken losses during this title run.